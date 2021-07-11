wrestling / News
GCW You Only Die Once Results: Ultraviolent Title Defense, Nick Gage Pulled From Show
GCW held their You Only Die Once show on Saturday night, though Nick Gage did not work the event as scheduled. GCW announced on Twitter that Gage was being pulled from his match due to being “banged up” from his bout with Sadika at Fight Club Houston the night before.
You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Joey Janela defeated Ninja Mack
* Tony Deppen defeated Starboy Charlie
* Chris Dickinson defeated Bryan Keith
* Dante Leon defeated Jack Cartwheel
* Second Gear Crew Challenge Match: AJ Gray defeated Mance Warner, Matthew Justice and 1 Called Manders
* Jimmy Lloyd defeated Facade (w/ Dani Mo)
* SHLAK defeated Sadika
* Allie Katch defeated Effy
Favorite match of the night so far @AllieKATCH vs @EFFYlives #GCWYODO pic.twitter.com/1qwjHEtbS8
— Juan Edward (@HeyHeyYoSoy) July 11, 2021
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) defeated AJ Gray
I wanna see some gold on AJ's waist #GCWYODO pic.twitter.com/EAIeK9XHBH
— 𝕯𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝕳 🩸 (@AshDabbath) July 11, 2021
