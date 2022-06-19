GCW You Wouldn’t Understand Results 06.18.22: Jon Moxley vs. Tony Deppen

Full GCW You Wouldn’t Understand results are below (h/t Fightful). The show took place at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY and aired on FITE.

* Blake Christian defeated Alec Price, John Wayne Murdoch, Jordan Oliver, Jack Cartwheel, Cole Radrick, & Komander in a Scramble Match

* Action Mike Jackson defeated Joey Janela

* Ninja Mack defeated Jack Evans

* Masha Slamovich defeated Marko Stunt

* Gringo Loco, ASF, & Drago Kid defeated The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo, & Will Maximo)

* Charles Mason defeated Nate Webb

* Homicide defeated Grim Reefer

* Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Jimmy Lloyd defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders)

* BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

* GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley defeated Tony Deppen to retain the GCW Title

HUGE hometown pop for The Mane Event answering Bussy's open challenge for the tag titles. #GCWYWU pic.twitter.com/pepdONRJtb — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 19, 2022