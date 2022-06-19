wrestling / News
GCW You Wouldn’t Understand Results 06.18.22: Jon Moxley vs. Tony Deppen
Full GCW You Wouldn’t Understand results are below (h/t Fightful). The show took place at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY and aired on FITE.
* Blake Christian defeated Alec Price, John Wayne Murdoch, Jordan Oliver, Jack Cartwheel, Cole Radrick, & Komander in a Scramble Match
* Action Mike Jackson defeated Joey Janela
* Ninja Mack defeated Jack Evans
* Masha Slamovich defeated Marko Stunt
* Gringo Loco, ASF, & Drago Kid defeated The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo, & Will Maximo)
* Charles Mason defeated Nate Webb
* Homicide defeated Grim Reefer
* Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Jimmy Lloyd defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders)
* BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles
* GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley defeated Tony Deppen to retain the GCW Title
IT'S OFFICIAL!!@_BlakeChristian vs @JonMoxley for the GCW Championship – Friday, July 29th! #GCWYWU pic.twitter.com/f0e2Nrmfut
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 19, 2022
Yo @ReneePaquette look at this stud! #GCWYWU pic.twitter.com/CpdSkfE0q6
— emiliosparks (@emiliosparks) June 19, 2022
#GCWYWU #GCU Main Event Jon Moxley VS Tony Deppen #AEW #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Gd1tS86T18
— Marianna (@momof2boys99) June 19, 2022
HOLY SHIT! @KomandercrMX #GCWYWU @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/6TnJFea4Hp pic.twitter.com/uOta2boQ0D
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) June 19, 2022
HUGE hometown pop for The Mane Event answering Bussy's open challenge for the tag titles. #GCWYWU pic.twitter.com/pepdONRJtb
— David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 19, 2022
Action Mike Jackson tope suicida!!! #GCWYWU pic.twitter.com/lWbIpHND4l
— VUNDACAST (est. 2013) (@vundacast) June 19, 2022
Big splash from ASF off Gringo’s shoulders followed by a moonsault! #GCWYWU pic.twitter.com/AZZDBW1Zgf
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 19, 2022
