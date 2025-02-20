wrestling / News
GCW Announces Zack Sabre Jr. Matches For Upcoming Shows
Zack Sabre Jr.’s opponents for its upcoming events in March. The promotion announced on Wednesday that Sabre will face Drew Parker at GCW The Coldest Winter 3 on March 1st, and then Mace Warner at GCW Just Being Honest the next day.
The Coldest Winter 3 is set to take place in Los Angeles, while Just Being Honest is will be in Mesa, Arizona.
*LOS ANGELES UPDATE*
Just Signed:
ZACK SABRE JR
vs
DREW PARKER
Plus:
Effy vs Sidney Akeem
Masha Slamovich vs Super Crazy
Gahbage Daddies vs VIF
Mance vs Rich Swann
Desperados vs Bollywood
Megan Bayne
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sat 3/1 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/1Uil3mxvd5
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 20, 2025
*PHOENIX UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MANCE WARNER
vs
ZACK SABRE JR
Plus:
Masha v Drew Parker
Starboy Charlie v Titus Alexander
Desperados v Micro/Abismo/Horus
Havok v Moone
Megan Bayne
Super Crazy
Redacted
Effy
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sun 3/2 – 5PM pic.twitter.com/LiFGTF5Xtt
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 19, 2025
