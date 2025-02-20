wrestling / News

GCW Announces Zack Sabre Jr. Matches For Upcoming Shows

February 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Just Being Honest Zack Sabre Jr Mance Warner Image Credit: GCW

Zack Sabre Jr.’s opponents for its upcoming events in March. The promotion announced on Wednesday that Sabre will face Drew Parker at GCW The Coldest Winter 3 on March 1st, and then Mace Warner at GCW Just Being Honest the next day.

The Coldest Winter 3 is set to take place in Los Angeles, while Just Being Honest is will be in Mesa, Arizona.

