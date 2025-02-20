GCW Announces Zack Sabre Jr. Matches For Upcoming Shows

Zack Sabre Jr.’s opponents for its upcoming events in March. The promotion announced on Wednesday that Sabre will face Drew Parker at GCW The Coldest Winter 3 on March 1st, and then Mace Warner at GCW Just Being Honest the next day.

The Coldest Winter 3 is set to take place in Los Angeles, while Just Being Honest is will be in Mesa, Arizona.

*LOS ANGELES UPDATE* Just Signed: ZACK SABRE JR

vs

DREW PARKER Plus:

Effy vs Sidney Akeem

Masha Slamovich vs Super Crazy

Gahbage Daddies vs VIF

Mance vs Rich Swann

Desperados vs Bollywood

Megan Bayne

+more Tix:https://t.co/2UgI9yTRhq Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

Sat 3/1 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/1Uil3mxvd5 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 20, 2025