GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Defends CM Punk, Says He Was Gracious and Generous

In a post on Twitter, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale praised CM Punk after rumors that he was a negative presence in AEW. Dax Harwood previously came to the defense of Punk.

Lauderdale said: “Our (GCW) experience w/ CM Punk was positive across the board. He was gracious, generous, giving of his time & energy & happy to join us on his day off. He went above & beyond for everyone. Someday when the time is right, I hope we can reveal the full details of our arrangement.”