GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Says He Almost Bought CZW
November 5, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that he almost purchased Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) years ago.
He said: “It is true. I actually had a deal to buy CZW. We had a signed MOU, which is a memorandum of understanding, where we outlined the terms and it was signed by all parties. And yeah, it was basically a done deal. And then when it became time to progress, [CZW owner DJ Hyde] bailed. I guess he got cold feet or whatever. … Or somebody got in his ear, or whatever it was, and he just bailed out.“
