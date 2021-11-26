GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom Debut Nearly Sold Out

GCW is near a sell-out crowd for their debut at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. PWInsider reports that there are less than 100 tickets available for the January 24th show, which does not even have any matches yet announced.

The news comes as the company announced on Thursday that Eddie Kingston will be at the show, titled “The Wrld On GCW.” Kingston joins Matt Cardona, Laredo Kid, Joey Janela, Big Vin, Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen, Ninja Mack, Jimmy Lloyd and Ninja Mack as talent set for the show.