wrestling / News
GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom Debut Nearly Sold Out
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
GCW is near a sell-out crowd for their debut at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. PWInsider reports that there are less than 100 tickets available for the January 24th show, which does not even have any matches yet announced.
The news comes as the company announced on Thursday that Eddie Kingston will be at the show, titled “The Wrld On GCW.” Kingston joins Matt Cardona, Laredo Kid, Joey Janela, Big Vin, Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen, Ninja Mack, Jimmy Lloyd and Ninja Mack as talent set for the show.
EDDIE KINGSTON returns to GCW at #TheWrldOnGCW on 1/23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom!
Less than 100 Tickets Remain:https://t.co/FlqFYW6SoT https://t.co/qwK304glmS
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Austin Gunn Apologizes For Using N Word In Tweets From 2013
- Ruby Soho On Biggest Adjustment From WWE To AEW, Wearing Patches For Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan
- Britt Baker Reacts to CM Punk Calling Her One of AEW’s Pillars
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins