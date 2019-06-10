Geena Davis Set to Guest Star in GLOW Season 3, First Look Images Released

– Netflix has announced that Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning actress Geena Davis will appear as a guest star for GLOW Season 3. Davis will portray the role of Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.

Davis is set to appear in five of the 10 upcoming episodes of Season 3. Here’s an official synopsis for the upcoming third season of the hit TV series:

Season 3 follows the ladies of GLOW as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.

GLOW Season 3 will debut on Netflix on August 9. You can also check out some First Look images, courtesy of Netflix, for Season 3 below.











