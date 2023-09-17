– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Gemma Jewels spoke about her AEW Dark match against Mercedes Martinez, which she credits Cody Rhodes for getting her booked, her goals for Ring of Honor (ROH), and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

On Cody Rhodes giving her the chance to wrestle on AEW Dark: “That was awesome. Actually, Cody was the reason that I was brought up and given a chance to do that. He thought, ‘She’s been here long enough. We want to see her go and do something.’ I still maybe think it was slightly early for me.”

On wanting to compete in Ring of Honor: “I’m ready to go back, hopefully, maybe to Ring of Honor in the future, and just really kind of showcase what I can do. Yeah, I mean, it was surreal once again, and I’m happy to see what they’ve been doing lately, especially with Ring of Honor.”

Gemma Jewels on training at the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta: “I was at Nightmare for a while. I feel like I learned kind of everything that I was going to there. I feel like they prepped me really well to kind of spread my wings and go out on my own. Deep South was interested in bringing me on, and honestly, I was just coming in to do one show, but then it kind of grew into a relationship and a whole thing. So, it’s super huge and exciting to be a part of it.”