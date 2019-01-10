WWE News: Gene Okerlund Memorial Held In Florida, WWE Announces Official Cookbook, Matches For Next Week’s NXT

– TMZ reports that a memorial was held yesterday for Mean Gene Okerlund, who passed away last week at the age of 76, with several wrestling names showing up. The event was held in Sarasota, Florida and featured names like Gene’s wife Jeanne, Diamond Dallas Page, Brian Knobbs, The Killer Bees (Jim Brunzell and B. Brian Blair), Greg Gagne, Kerwin Sifles, Dave Hero and former WWF referee Mike White.

– Next week’s episode of NXT will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Keith Lee, as well as The Street Profits in tag team action against The Metro Brothers.

– WWE has announced an official cookbook, which will be released on March 19 and is available for pre-order now.

From the press release: “Insight Editions today announced “WWE: The Official Cookbook” featuring a collection of recipes and dishes inspired by your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends. “WWE: The Official Cookbook” gives fans a guide to creating a variety of fun dishes and drinks including recipes like The Rock’s Jabroni Macaroni Salad, John Cena’s Fruity Pebbles treats, and Nacho Man Randy Savage. Featuring more than 75 recipes and striking, full-color photographs, “WWE: The Official Cookbook” contains separate categories for food and drinks — from appetizers to desserts — creating the ultimate recipe collection for the WWE Universe.”