WWE News: Gene Okerlund Special Set For After Raw, Video of Nikki Cross’ Final NXT Match

– WWE’s special on Gene Okerlund is set to take place after next week’s episode of Raw. The special is titled “Let Me Tell You Something Gene” and will celebrate the life of Okerlund following his passing earlier this month. The special’s synopsis reads as follows:

“WWE Superstars and Legends celebrate the life and legacy of one of sports entertainment’s most beloved personalities, ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund.”

– The WWE Performance Center posted the following video of Nikki Cross’ final NXT match. Cross is set to make her main roster debut soon.