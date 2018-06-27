Gene Snitsky Announces Retirement From Wrestling

– Gene Snitsky has announced his retirement from the wrestling industry. The WWE alumnus made the announcement on his Instagram account, as you can see below. Snitsky said that he is only going to work a few more shows and then will put an end to his career so he can spend more time with his girlfriend and focus on weight training.

Snitsky is best knownm for his time in WWE from 2004 through 2008, and his storyline with Kane and Lita in particular. The storyline was Snitsky’s first in the company and saw Snitsky hitting Kane with a chair during their match, which caused the Big Red Machine to fall on Lita and cause a “miscarriage” to her (storyline) unborn child. He would go on to have storylines with Tyson Tomko, Bob Holly and others, along with matches against some of the company’s top stars.

After being released from WWE in December of 2008, Snitsky moved to the indy scene. He had a brief appearance for Impact Wrestling in 2014.