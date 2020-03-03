Gene Snitsky Returning to the Ring for Retro Championship Wrestling Event

– Don’t say it was his fault. Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky will be back in the ring for Retro Championship Wrestling on April 24 in Totowa, New Jersey at the Totowa PAL. Gene Snitsky is set to face The Samoan Savage LA Smooth at the event.

Also scheduled for the card will be a Retro Rumble to crown the first RCW champion. Other talent set for the event include Crowbar, LA Smooth, Danny Inferno, Lance Anoa’i, Shockwave The Robot, and Rhett Titus. WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana will appear for the event as the RCW Commissioner. More details are available RIGHT HERE.