Various News: General Admission Tickets For Bound for Glory On Sale Monday, Dr. Wagner Jr. Working Mexico Tapings

– General admission tickets for Bound for Glory in Chicago go on sale at 12 PM. Front row tickets have already sold out.

– Dr. Wagner Jr. will work the company’s upcoming TV Tapings in Mexico City this weekend.

– Roddy Piper’s movie Hell Comes to Frogtown will get a blu-ray release on August 27. Here are details:

In a post-nuclear holocaust wasteland, Sam Hell (“Rowdy” Roddy Piper) is like most other survivors; a nomadic scavenger roaming the bombed out remnants of the world for food and survival gear. But Sam is also harboring a major secret that even he isn’t aware of: he’s the last fertile man on Earth. As unexpected pregnancies are discovered, the remnants of the government decide to capture him and, with the aid of scientist Spangle, fit him with a secure chastity belt to ensure his virility is used only when needed. After learning of a group of supposed virgins who are being held captive by frog-mutant savages, Sam is sent on a rescue mission to free the women and then, of course, impregnate them. Is he up for the job? You bet…

An ‘only in the 80s’ hybrid of post apocalyptic sci-fi weirdness, cynical humor, and horror touches, director Donald G. Jackson’s HELL COMES TO FROGTOWN is every bit as crazy as its title implies. Co-starring Sandahl Bergman (Conan the Barbarian), Rory Calhoun (Angel), and featuring a supporting performance from Nicholas Worth (Don’t Answer the Phone), Vinegar Syndrome presents HELL COMES TO FROGTOWN on Blu-ray in North America for the first time, in a brand new, 4k restoration.

Directed by: Donald G. Jackson

Starring: Roddy Piper, Sandahl Bergman, Julius LeFlore, William Smith, Kristi Somers, Nicholas Worth, Cec Verrell

1988 / 86 min / 1.85:1

• Region Free Blu-ray/DVD combo

• Newly scanned & restored in 4k from its 35mm interpositive

• Audio commentary with cinematographer/director Donald G. Jackson and writer/producer Randall Frakes

• ”Mean and Green” – a video interview with Randall Frakes

• ”Grappling with Green Gargantuans” – a video interview with lead actor “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

• ”Amphibian Armageddon” – a video interview with actor Brian Frank

• ”Creature Feature Creator” – a video interview with f/x artist Steve Wang

• Extended Scene

• Theatrical Trailer

• Reversible cover artwork

• English SDH subtitles