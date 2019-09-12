Genichiro Tenryu Dealing With After Effects After Recent Stroke

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Japanese wrestling legend

Genichiro Tenryu recently suffered a stroke, and as a result of that stroke, also suffered a cerebellar infarction that caused him to lose motor skills and balance. His company Tenryu Project has since announced that he is stable and active. He wanted to make his condition public to raise awareness and give hope to others who are going through the same thing.

He was diganosed right after being dianogsed in April after he wasn’t feeling well. He had been hospitalized several times after that. He has since been released from the hospital.

A cerebellar infarction reduces oxygen delivery to the brain and causes issues with motor control and balance. It can be more dangerous than a stroke and has a 23% rate of death.