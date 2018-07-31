Gentleman Jervis Says He’d Be a Unique Asset to WWE

Gentleman Jervis recently spoke with wrestlinginc.com, and revealed that feels he would be a unique asset to Vince McMahon and WWE…

On His Innovative Offense: “I like to try and defeat my opponents without harming them at all. I mean if you tickle somebody momentarily it will fluster them or flummox them, but they won’t be hurt by it. That I suppose is why I try to adopt the strategy to do everything I can without hurting them or slamming them or punching them or kicking. Because I’m not violent, but I do like to compete. So I guess my innovative offense comes from how can I hurt this person the least while also winning the match.”

On Possibly going to WWE: “WWE I think,” Jervis said when asked about the next phase in his career. “There was a time when I didn’t think I belonged there. I didn’t think I was good enough, but I believe now that I’m unique and you’re special like a snowflake. “I’m going to do my best to get a tryout [with WWE]. You know another thing everybody always says to me is, ‘Jervey boy, if you’re going to try out there you should lose your hood.’ I say, ‘what does that mean?’ They say — ‘lose your mask’ and I say… ‘this is my face.’ “This is the truest I’ve ever been so I won’t lose this for anyone. If WWE won’t have me this way then perhaps I’ll go to New Japan. Or perhaps you’ll see me on Saturday Night Live. But I promise you, I’m going to continue spreading my message of kindness and sweetness and gentleness all over the world. Because we need it now more than ever.”

On Possibly Handing Over The Jervis Character: “You know I’ve always given that a thought about whether I’d pass the mantel on sort of like Batman or Captain America. Right now I think that well, actually I do train a lot of students, a lot of grapplers. I think there are some out there who could pass on that message and carry it on.”