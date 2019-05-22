wrestling / News
WWE Co-President George Barrios: ‘The Most Important Asset We Have Is Our Talent’
– As previously reported, WWE co-president George Barrios recently took part in a fireside chat at the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston. Some additional highlights were released from the recent fireside chat (Per Fightful), where Barrios speaks about the recent creative changes and hires behind the scenes in WWE.
Barrios also noted that WWE’s most important asset is the actual talent. Below is an excerpt of George Barrios addressing the topic:
“What gives me confidence is that we’ve been creating stars and putting smiles on people’s faces for a long time. You’re always looking to get better in terms of your process and tools you’re using. We’ve got a lot of great talent and we try to supplement that over time. I wouldn’t put too big a spotlight on (creative hires). The most important asset we have is our talent. So, what should we be focused on, what’s going to move the needle and what’s the best way to engage in our fanbase?”
