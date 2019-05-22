wrestling / News

WWE Co-President George Barrios: ‘The Most Important Asset We Have Is Our Talent’

May 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Canyon Ceman, George Barrios, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker Stomping Grounds, George Barrios

As previously reported, WWE co-president George Barrios recently took part in a fireside chat at the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston. Some additional highlights were released from the recent fireside chat (Per Fightful), where Barrios speaks about the recent creative changes and hires behind the scenes in WWE.

Barrios also noted that WWE’s most important asset is the actual talent. Below is an excerpt of George Barrios addressing the topic:

“What gives me confidence is that we’ve been creating stars and putting smiles on people’s faces for a long time. You’re always looking to get better in terms of your process and tools you’re using. We’ve got a lot of great talent and we try to supplement that over time. I wouldn’t put too big a spotlight on (creative hires). The most important asset we have is our talent. So, what should we be focused on, what’s going to move the needle and what’s the best way to engage in our fanbase?”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

George Barrios, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading