George Kittle Reveals 49ers GM’s Reaction To His WrestleMania 39 Appearance

George Kittle made an appearance at WrestleMania 39, and he says the GM of the 49ers had a particular reaction to the spot. Kittle got involved in Pat McAfee’s match at the PPV, taking out Miz with a clothesline to help McAfee pick up the victory. The NFL star recently spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi for a piece about what NFL talent can and can’t do during the offseason and talked about his appearance, which he did not inform the team of beforehand. You can see highlights below:

On what 49ers General Manger John Lynch texted him after the appearance: “Hope you had fun. Don’t do that again.”

On trying to stay safe in any wrestling appearances: “I might occasionally be in a wrestling ring, but I’m not doing too much. I’m very aware football is everything, and so I don’t even try to go skiing and stuff like that. That’s not even on my mind.”