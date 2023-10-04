George Kittle Says He’d Love To Get Back Into The Ring With WWE

George Kittle got involved in the ring at WrestleMania 39, and he’d love to get back in there if he has the chance. The NFL star, who has been open about his wrestling fandom, appeared in a WWE video from after he attended Monday’s Raw and was asked if he might possibly get in the ring to follow up on his involvement in the Pat McAfee vs. Miz match at WrestleMania.

“I would love to have an opportunity to get back in the ring,” Kittle said (per Fightful). “It was exhilarating, one of the most fun experiences in my life, especially being at WrestleMania. I would love another opportunity to go toe-to-toe with The Miz. He’s a guy who talks plenty of trash to me. I’ll talk it right back. He got scared between me and Drew [Drew McIntyre]. I pick up Drew, Pat McAfee is a wonderful tag team partner, maybe a trios.”

He continued, “Let The Miz pick his partners, it doesn’t matter, because when I have those two with me, we’ll win anything.”