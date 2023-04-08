George Kittle Was Told To Hit The Miz Harder Than Planned At Wrestlemania

George Kittle made a surprise appearance at night one of Wrestlemania, clotheslining the Miz to help Pat McAfee get a win. In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Wrestling Inc), Kittle said that he was told to hit the Miz harder than what was initially planned.

He said: “[The Miz] talked me through it for about five minutes and then he was like, ‘You know what? You got it. You’re good to go. I don’t want to put too much stuff in your head. Just go hit me.’ I had fun too. Then once I was walking back to my seat after the rehearsal, one of the other guys goes, ‘Hey, make sure you hit him harder than he thinks he’s going to get hit. It’ll look better.’ So I was like, ‘All right, sounds good.’“