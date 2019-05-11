George Mizanin Says He Suffered a Broken Rib Injury at WrestleMania 35

– Speaking to the Jobbing Out podcast, The Mizdad, George Mizanin, revealed that he suffered a broken rib injury at WrestleMania 35. George Mizanin stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s amazing what they can do with somebody in the ring at WrestleMania and Shane [McMahon] told me… I wasn’t supposed to get in the ring but he told me, ‘Whatever happens, just follow my lead’ as he was calling me into the ring and I thought, ‘What’s going on? I’m not supposed to get in the ring’, and I got in the ring and that’s where he actually kneed me in the… I broke a rib and I guess I gave him a black eye and I guess Michael had three staples put in his head that day. So, there’s a lot more to that WrestleMania — like I said, WrestleMania is the main Super Bowl of wrestling and for this all to happen…”