George Mizanin Says His Son The Miz Has Been Really Shining Lately, Thinks The Miz Is Better Than John Cena

– The Jobbing Out podcast recently interviewed the father of WWE Superstar The Miz, George Mizanin. Below are some additional highlights from the interview (per Fightful).

“From there of course, then he wanted to go into wrestling, and he was on that ‘Are You Tough Enough’ and he came in second place on that and that’s how he got his million dollar contract with WWE, and, from there… ‘Are You Tough Enough?’,that was the surprise of my life because never in a million years — I didn’t think he was all that tough, and no, the competition he had…. Every time I looked [at the show] when they were eliminating people, [I thought], ‘Oh, they’re going to eliminate him’ and they were down to two people and I go, ‘What!? Daniel Puder and him?’ And Daniel Puder was an MMA fighter, this and that. I go, ‘He is gonna kill Michael’ which he wind up doing but for him to last that long, what an accomplishment. He’s definitely a great speaker and lately… I mean I never really thought he was the greatest wrestler, but lately he’s shining. I think he’s really shining. Like I said, I’m very critical of him. He gets mad at me all the time because he asks, ‘Who’s your favorite wrestler?’ The Michael Jordan of wrestling is who?”

Mizanin on if John Cena or Dolph Ziggler are better than Miz: “Oh hell no. God. I think Mike is better than both of those two.”

Mizanin on meeting The Rock after WrestleMania 27: “I actually met The Rock. Michael wrestled John Cena and beat him at WrestleMania. The Rock was the referee, and Michael got hurt very bad. He got a bad concussion, and when we went to the hospital, a lady came up to me and she said that, ‘Your son is gonna be okay’ — very, very nice. Very nice lady and I said, ‘Thank you, I appreciate that’. [She goes], ‘He’ll be okay, my son was a wrestler too’ and I’m walking away, she goes, ‘Yeah, he refereed your fight’. I go, ‘No, The Rock did’. She said, ‘Dwayne Johnson? Dwayne’s my son’. I go, ‘What!?’ So she turns around and I say, ‘Is he here?’ She goes, ‘Yeah’. I say, ‘Dwayne!’ and he comes from the back room and I go, ‘Oh my God. Can I take a picture?’ Michael got all mad at me because I was taking pictures while he was in the hospital in the room being checked out.”