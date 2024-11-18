George South Signing With high Spots Auctions This Week, Mail-In Autographs Scheduled

– The legendary George South will be signing www.HighspotsAuctions.com this Wednesday. You can watch it at this link.

– HighspotsAuctions.com will be handling mail-in autographs for the following stars who will be appearing at Wrestlecade in North Carolina this coming weekend:

*Mick Foley.

*Sting.

*Lita.

*The Great Khali.

*Toni Storm.

*Juice Robinson.

*Jay White.

*Nick Wayne.

*Mother Wayne.