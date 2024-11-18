wrestling / News
George South Signing With high Spots Auctions This Week, Mail-In Autographs Scheduled
– The legendary George South will be signing www.HighspotsAuctions.com this Wednesday. You can watch it at this link.
– HighspotsAuctions.com will be handling mail-in autographs for the following stars who will be appearing at Wrestlecade in North Carolina this coming weekend:
*Mick Foley.
*Sting.
*Lita.
*The Great Khali.
*Toni Storm.
*Juice Robinson.
*Jay White.
*Nick Wayne.
*Mother Wayne.