George South Signing With high Spots Auctions This Week, Mail-In Autographs Scheduled

November 18, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
– The legendary George South will be signing www.HighspotsAuctions.com this Wednesday. You can watch it at this link.

HighspotsAuctions.com will be handling mail-in autographs for the following stars who will be appearing at Wrestlecade in North Carolina this coming weekend:

*Mick Foley.
*Sting.
*Lita.
*The Great Khali.
*Toni Storm.
*Juice Robinson.
*Jay White.
*Nick Wayne.
*Mother Wayne.

