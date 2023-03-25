wrestling / News
Georges Laraque Challenges Bully Ray, Who Says Hockey Players Are ‘Fake Tough Guys’
March 25, 2023 | Posted by
After an incident with Darren McCarty at last night’s Impact Wrestling Sacrifice, Bully Ray took to Twitter to bash hockey players. He was then challenged by former NHL player George Laraque.
Bully wrote: “Never was a Hockey fan. Bunch of fake tough guys.”
After Laraque called him out, he pretended not to know who he was.
Never was a Hockey fan. Bunch of fake tough guys. #Sacrifice @IMPACTWRESTLING @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/jDCFzCHalO
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 25, 2023
Who are you? What have you done? Anyone know who this 🤡 is? 👇🏽 https://t.co/DhUxmCypgQ
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 25, 2023
