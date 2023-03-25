wrestling / News

Georges Laraque Challenges Bully Ray, Who Says Hockey Players Are ‘Fake Tough Guys’

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bully Ray Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

After an incident with Darren McCarty at last night’s Impact Wrestling Sacrifice, Bully Ray took to Twitter to bash hockey players. He was then challenged by former NHL player George Laraque.

Bully wrote: “Never was a Hockey fan. Bunch of fake tough guys.

After Laraque called him out, he pretended not to know who he was.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bubba Ray Dudley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading