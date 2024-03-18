Georgia Championship Wrestling (10.31.1981) Review  

-Originally aired October 31, 1981.

-Drum roll………

-Your hosts are Gordon Solie and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

-Piper is instantly insufferable in the role, explaining that he’s here because if they had boxing in the studio, Muhammad Ali would be on commentary. And Gordon just deadpans all the way through, like he’s merely tolerating Piper.



MR. WRESTLING II & STEVE O vs. TONY RUSSO & MIKE MILLER

-II backdrops Miller, and O follows that with an elbow. And Piper is all over them because everyone KNOWS that if you’re wrestling a fat opponent, you should go after the legs, so II and O clearly don’t have wrestling mastered the way Piper does.

-Russo applies a front facelock, and Piper is like “That’s what you get for not taking out his legs.” II just lifts Russo and heaves him across the ring. Miller tags in and Piper plays up how brilliant he is for staying in the corner and not doing anything. Good god, if you’re only familiar with Piper’s WWF years on commentary, HEEL Piper on commentary is a revelation.

-II works the arm on Russo. Miller tags in and again, Piper plays up Miller being afraid to come into the ring as some sort of genius strategy on his part. Miller actually manages to unload a slew of rapid fists and forearms on Steve O.

-II gets caught in the heel corner because of his own careless mistakes, per Piper. “MOST people make mistakes, though,” he clarifies. Hot tag to Steve O, and a big boot to Russo’s face gets the win for II and O.



STAN HANSEN vs. ED TIMBS

-Hansen has legit trouble taking off his chaps when the bell sounds, and Piper is right on top of that. Elbows and boots by Hansen, and a lariat gets an easy victory.

-Ric Flair is here in the studio to remind us that Dusty Rhodes is a second-rate plumber’s son who’s not fit to hold the NWA Title, and he’ll find that out tomorrow night at the Omni, but SURPRISE, Dusty is here in the studio, which Flair didn’t realize, and Dusty slaps the taste out of his mouth and walks away.

AUSTIN IDOL vs. RICK THOR

-Idol with a hammerlock takedown, and Piper chastises him for using a shortcut by grabbing the hair, something that he himself would never do.

-Idol throws Thor to the floor. Back in, a second-rope elbow looks to finish, but Idol changes his mind and finishes with the figure four instead.

-“Freebird” strikes up, and Michael Hayes comes out to say a few words to the fans, but Austin Idol snatches the microphone away from him and low-key shits all over Hayes. He’s a better dancer, a better-looking wrestler, and he’s a bigger star here in Atlanta.

-We go to footage of Steve O taking karate classes, and Gary Hart comes in to tell us he’s not impressed by Steve O kicking a bag in a gym, because the bag is just going to hang there and take it. Besides, what Steve O is doing is technically “American karate,” which isn’t on the same level as Japanese karate.

SUPER DESTROYER (with Great Mephisto) vs. DON GILBERT

-They’re still playing up the idea that Super Destroyer is the same person as Masked Superstar, and even with a mask, and even watching a 40-year-old home video recording, it’s plainly obvious he’s not.

-Super Destroyer pounds away and drops a leg on Gilbert. Gilbert fights back with rights as Steve O drops in for guest commentary, and it’s pretty apparent why they didn’t have Steve O cut too many promos. He says Stan Hansen is having to hold Tommy Rich back right now because Tommy is adamant that this is the Masked Superstar in the ring. O quietly says that he came out here because he wants to try “an experiment.”

-O walks over to the ring apron and yells “Hey Superstar!” And Destroyer looks up and says “What?” and immediately freaks out, which they’re playing up as irrefutable proof that Destroyer is Superstar. And again, he really, really, obviously isn’t, which takes a bit of steam out of this angle. And from there, a riot breaks out, with Rich, Hansen, Destroyer, and Tor Kamata all brawling in the ring before Gordon throws it to a commercial.

BRIAN BLAIR vs. BRIAN ST. JOHN

-From the first round of GCW’s memorable King of the Brians tournament, Blair works the arm on St. John. St. John gets aggressive and we get a really slick counter by Blair, as St. John snapmares him, but Blair bridges on impact and snapmares him right back. Looked cooler than I can make it sound.

-Blair applies a wristlock, but St. John fights back…and the bell sounds for a time-limit draw. At the seven-minute mark.

-We kick off hour #2 by taking another look at Steve O’s “experiment” from hour #1.



STEVE O vs. JIM NELSON

-Piper right away gives Nelson props for coming into this match with a shaved head, because it keeps Steve O from pulling hair.

-O traps Nelson in a toehold, and Piper is dissatisfied with every hold O does like an annoying, hyperactive version of Gorilla Monsoon. O switches to a side headlock while Piper pretty aptly points out that if somebody gets in your face and shouts ANY name at you, just the shouting will make you react, so nothing about Destroyer’s identity was actually proven.

-Nelson comes to life and gets a 2 3/4-count from a backbreaker. Nelson stays on the back, applying a bearhug and ramming O into the corner. Nelson reapplies the bearhug, but O hiptosses out. Nelson bounces right back with a gutwrench and clubs the back repeatedly, but O catches him with a superkick and a big boot to the face, and the double axehandle from the top rope gets three. This was a SHOCKINGLY good bit of business, and you can tell why Nelson eventually got a shot, because he really clearly had the tools at this point and it was a matter of finding a spot for him.

-In honor of Halloween, Gary Hart dubs his man “the Ka-boogie Man.”



THE GREAT KABUKI (with Gary Hart) vs. MIKE JACKSON

-A whole section of the audience mocks Kabuki’s spinning pre-match ritual with perfect choreography at the start of the match, and they’re rightly proud of themselves.

-Chops and kicks by Kabuki. Jackson comes to life with a series of monkey flips, but he runs full-speed into a crescent kick, and a chop from the second rope gets the win.

-Ric Flair will be at the Omni tomorrow night, defending the NWA World Title against Dusty Rhodes with TWO referees. Because no Dusty Rhodes/Ric Flair match could possibly have any problems with a second referee involved.



TOMMY RICH & STAN HANSEN vs. TONY RUSSO & BILLY JOE GOOD

-Piper: “His nickname is Wildfire? A wildfire burns like a sucker and then just goes out.”

-Rich and Hansen take turns working the arm of Good. Piper just dismissively refers to Hansen as “Gabby Hayes,” which would have been a marvelously outdated reference even in 1981. They keep Good caught in the corner. Good clamps on a bearhug, but Rich claps the hands to break it. Hansen comes in and beats up everything that moves. Lariat gets the three-count.

-Hansen promises to take on all comers along with his buddy Tommy Rich, and the absolutely massive Big Red strolls in to reveal he’s the special referee for Rich & Hansen’s match against Tor Kamata & Super Destroyer tomorrow night in the Omni.

RAY STEVENS vs. GERALD FINLEY

-Stevens hammers Finley down and whips him into the corner, with Finley taking a bump for it like he wants someone to sit up and notice him. Piledriver gets a quick three-count.

-Nobody slaps the Nature Boy and gets away with it, and Flair vows that Dusty Rhodes will be all his, all night long, WOOOOOOO!



TED OATES vs. JOSE MEDINA

-Lock-ups go nowhere. Oates slaps Medina across the face, which is a little surprising. Well-done top wristlock by Oates, which Medina counters with a toehold, and Oates counters that with a hammerlock. They take turns ramming each other into the turnbuckles, and a slugfest breaks out.

-Suplex by Oates, and he starts going to work on the leg, and the spinning toehold finishes.

-Michael Hayes shows up to break some bad news, and he noticeably breaks it very, very delicately. The gist of it is, Otis Sistrunk has very definitely decided that pro wrestling isn’t for him, and he hated being away from his family. And really, they brought an “outsider” into the wrestling business for a celebrity rub, and you pretty obviously don’t want to bury a guy like that when you’re still nose-deep in kayfabe. Besides that, it’s kind of GCW’s fault for putting him out there to suck when he clearly had not had NEARLY enough training. That’s on them, not Otis.

-So in conclusion, Otis is out of the wrestling business, and that means Michael Hayes has the Georgia Tag Team Titles but doesn’t have a tag team partner. He preemptively says that he accepts whatever decision the NWA promoters make, however, he pledges that he is actively looking for a new partner to fill the gap.



MINNESOTA WRECKING CREW (World Tag Team Champions) vs. BRUNO SAMMARTINO, JR. & BOB RUSSELL

-Amateur holding and riding between Bruno and both of the Andersons. Russell tags in and they go right to work on the arm. Russell manages to escape and it’s…..hot?….tag to Bruno, but the audience doesn’t even blink. Press slam by Bruno Jr. on Gene. Gene gets out of there and Ole slams Bruno down. Elbow misses and Bruno tags Russell back in, so the impending loss is Bruno’s fault. And sure enough, the armbar finishes.