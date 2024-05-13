Georgia Championship Wrestling (12.19.1981) Review  

-Originally aired December 19, 1981.

-Your host is Gordon Solie, who informs us that Rowdy Roddy Piper is incredibly pissed off at Bob Armstrong because of some of the words exchanged in the interview last week. In fact, Piper is so pissed off, he’s decided to sit out this week’s show.

-Masked Superstar & Super Destroyer are here, and they’re apparently building a faction, because The Assassin (Jody Hamilton) is now joining them. Also, Superstar has taken out a bounty on Tommy Rich, and we review footage of a past match involving a man who’s been contacted about an offer to collect the bounty…Abdullah the Butcher.

-Gordon plugs the current issue of Sports Illustrated, which has a ten-page article about Andre the Giant. That’s where the famous beer can photo comes from, if I’m not mistaken.

MIKE DAVIS vs. KEN TIMBS

-Lock-up and a takedown while Steve O drops by with a medical update. His arm is in bad shape and he may have to sit out for a while.

-Timbs locks on headscissors. Davis slips out and takes Timbs down with a side headlock. Timbs gets the advantage with a wristlock and Davis somersaults out while Gordon whips out “human chess” for the first time in a while.

-Timbs takes Davis down and reapplies the wristlock. Davis throws forearms, and then sunset flips Timbs for the three-count.

-Big Red is here, and he pledges a surprise for the masked faction later in the show to explain why nobody is afraid of Abdullah the Butcher’s arrival.



MR. WRESTLING II vs. JIM GALLAGHER

-II whips Gallagher into the corner and ties him up on the mat with a front facelock. Series of takedowns by II. Kneelift by II gets the win.

-We get a promo of Ric Flair that looks like it was filmed by Abe Zapruder. He’s defending the NWA World Title against Dusty Rhodes in the Omni on Christmas night. Dusty blames everybody but himself for losing rematches against Flair, and Flair pledges that on Christmas night, he’s going to prove that Dusty is just plain inferior.

-Oh cool, original WTBS commercials! Who’s in the mood for The Best of Jim Reeves on 8-track?!

-Ron Bass reminds us that he has no sense of mercy anymore, and…wait for it…he gives no quarter. Somewhere in Louisiana, Bill Watts just got extremely horny and doesn’t know why.



RON BASS vs. MIKE THOR

-Gordon proceeds to say “give quarter” about 30 times in the span of a minute as if he knew that phrase would be a point of amusement for me someday.

-Bass beats down Thor with a relentless lack of quarter. Irish whip and a FULL bodyslam by Bass, and the Texas Stampede finishes.



BRAD ARMSTRONG vs. RICK BENFIELD

-Brad does a series of rapid-fire takedowns and goes to work on the arm. Benfield hiptosses out and holds on for an armbar. Armstrong escapes and switches to a side headlock, then a hammerlock. Benfield slams Armstrong and drops an elbow. German suplex by Armstrong gets the three-count.

-Tommy Rich wishes everyone a merry Christmas.

-The Armstrong family have words of warning for Kevin Sullivan and his NEW tag team partner, Ox Baker.

-Buzz Sawyer is here, clean-shaven in response to all the letters from pretty ladies who want to know how handsome he looks without his beard.



BUZZ SAWYER vs. BOB RUSSELL

-Sawyer takes Russell down and stretches him, then tosses him to the concrete. Ole Anderson drops in for guest commentary, explaining the difference between “cheating” and “taking advantage of the rules,” and his friend Sawyer merely takes advantage; he never cheats. Powerslam by Sawyer gets the pin.

-Michael Hayes is here, pledging to beat Austin Idol AND take his money on Christmas night.

-Masked Superstar, Super Destroyer, and Assassin are all fired up about their Christmas night lumberjack match against Leroy Brown, Big Red, and Andre the Giant. Superstar predicts a victory because it’s a wrestling match, not a cookie-and-hamburger-eating contest.

MASKED SUPERSTAR, SUPER DESTROYER, & THE ASSASSIN vs. EL GRAN APOLLO, CUBBY CARLISLE & DON GILBERT

-Apollo clamps a side headlock onto Assassin, then takes him down with a shoulderblock. Masked men get Apollo trapped in the corner and gang up on him. Gilbert tags in and takes a beating. FULL BODYSLAM by Superstar, and Carlisle tags in to take his turn.

-Bad, Bad Leroy Brown (again, a GREAT name but completely the wrong look–a guy using that name should have a Mr. Hughes look to him) comes out to scout his opposition for Christmas night as Superstar finishes things with the neckbreaker.

-Superstar walks over to go on a tirade, apparently unaware that his partners have headed back to the locker room without him. So Superstar does some big talking and dares Leroy Brown to get in the ring and come get some. Leroy takes him up on the offer, and it’s JUST Superstar, so Leroy handily takes Superstar on until the other masked guys realize what’s happening and hurry back to the ring, but absolutely the entire babyface half of the GCW roster hits the ring before any damage is done, and the masked guys scurry out of there.



TOMMY RICH vs. ED TIMBS

-Rich takes down Timbs. Timbs comes to life with right hands, but Rich connects with a Thesz press for the win.

SUPER DESTROYER & MASKED SUPERSTAR vs. JIM GALLAGHER & BOB RUSSELL

-Russell gets roughed up by the masked contingent. Superstar boots him out to the floor. Gallagher tags in and Destroyer just goes nuts on him with diving headbutts. Destroyer applies a bearhug and rams Gallagher into the corner. Superplex by the Destroyer gets the pin. It’s odd how Gordon says “plex” only in this context.

-The Armstrong run down the card on Christmas night in the Omni, including the six-man tag with “2000 pounds of swinging meat.” Big Meaty Men Swinging Meat doesn’t have the same impact.

RICK HARRIS vs. PETE MARTIN

-Harris just lays a beating on Martin. Martin reverses an Irish whip and slams Harris down, but he goes…very…gradually…to…the…second…rope….and crashes. It was readily apparent that Martin hasn’t climbed the ropes many times in his life prior to now. Harris applies an armbar. Gutwrench by Harris gets a three-count.

-Buzz Sawyer goes on a tirade about how pretty he is, and seeing Buzz try to reinvent himself as a pretty boy is a weird sight.

-Ron Bass is here to cut a…not…particularly…excellent promo.



BUZZ SAWYER vs. MIKE DAVIS

-Slam by Sawyer, but an elbow misses and Davis goes to work on the arm. Sawyer wrecks him with a forearm and sends him to the concrete. Sawyer brings Davis back into the ring and chokes him, using the ropes for leverage and applying so much force and a corner of the ring leaves the ground in a scary moment.

-Ole Anderson drops in for guest commentary to give us our recommended daily allowance of vitamin crotchety, while Buzz applies a chinlock. Press slam and an elbow finish off Davis.

-Leroy Brown & Big Red are here to re-watch the post-match altercation from earlier in the show. Andre the Giant will be in Atlanta on Christmas night to be their partner against the masked men.

BOB & BRAD ARMSTRONG (National Tag Team Champions) vs. JACK POURE & MARVIN TURNER

-Brad works the arm, Bob works the arm. Turner tries to work the arm but can’t work the arm, but then Bob works the arm. Turner uses an elbow to get a two-count. Bob strikes back with a forearm. Brad comes in and starts to take a beating, and Gordon loses his mind, thinking we’re about to see the upset of the year. Russian legsweep by Poure, and Gordon freaks out when he doesn’t for the pin and declares that a monumental mistake by Poure. Brad manages to tag his dad in, and Dad chops the hell out of Poure.

-Brad tags back in and he’s back to being in peril again. Turner tags in and goes for a corner charge but gets booted down. Turner rallies and manages to apply headscissors. Brad escapes and Turner beats on him, but Bob tags back in again and we have a pier sixer. Brad clears Poure from the ring while his dad drops a knee on Turner for the win. That turned out to be an unexpectedly good bit of business, and Gordon abruptly getting all worked up on commentary was a fun bonus.