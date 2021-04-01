Georgia Smith On Attending WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony For British Bulldog

Georgia Smith was at the WWE Hall of Fame taping to accept her father the British Bulldog’s induction, and discussed her appearance before the taping. Smith spoke with Wrestling Inc before Tuesday’s taping, and you can see some highlights below:

On the Hall of Fame induction: “It’s surreal. I feel like it’s not going to be real until I’m actually at the arena and it happens. I’m excited about it. Last year we were all anticipating and waiting for it and I was pretty sure it was going to go ahead, and it didn’t. It was disappointing. You look at everything we’ve done from then to now with Davey and the brand…Lots of positive things are happening with my dad. It makes the Hall of Fame for him more special here in Tampa. We don’t have to go too far. Mom has flown in. It’s going to be a celebration of my dad to give him some recognition.”

On her family’s appearance: “They’ve given us all specific time to speak. My mom, Harry and myself and my grandfather will be getting a 2020 Hall of Fame ring along with my dad. It’s going to be for our middle fingers. I’m going to be rockin’ that. If I’m ever allowed to do appearances at conventions again, I’d love to bring it for people to see in person. I thought at first it was only going to be Harry ,but WWE was kind enough to give us one as well.”