Georgia Smith Would Love To See Her Brother Return To WWE

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Davey Boy Smith Jr

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Georgia Smith spoke about the rumors that her brother, Davey Boy Smith Jr., will return to WWE, which she would love to see.

She said: “He is a free agent right now. I think he is looking at all his options. I’d like to see wherever he goes, if he becomes Harry Smith and runs with it. I think he has grown and learned a lot from when he left WWE in 2011. I think he gained more confidence. I think him wrestling with my dad’s name has really given him confidence. It has given me confidence where I’m like, ‘Wow, I can make things happen.’ I think my dad from afar has helped us in some ways, which is really special. I’d love to see Harry face Drew McIntyre,” Smith said. “That would be really good.

