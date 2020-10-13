Gerald Brisco Joining Conrad Thompson’s AdFreeShows Community With Monday Mailbag

– Ad Free Shows has announced that WWE Hall of Famer and former talent scout Gerald Brisco is joining their community with Monday Mailbag With Gerald Brisco. You can read the full announcement below.

Storied wrestler. Talent scout. WWE Hall of Famer. And now, a member of the AdFreeShows community! AFS members will have an opportunity to pick the brain of the man who has spent over 50 YEARS in the wrestling business…Gerald Brisco! Introducing “Monday Mailbag with Gerald Brisco”

Ad Free Shows is the Patreon subscription for Conrad Thompson’s group of wrestling-themed podcasts, including Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, Grilling JR, and The ARN Show. Brisco was released from WWE last month after working in the company for 36 years.

Since that time, he’s been teasing that he’s had a big announcement on what’s next for him for a while. However, whenever he releases a video where he’s about to share the announcement, it’s constantly interrupted. While this may not be the major announcement he was referring to, it’s at least something to go on.