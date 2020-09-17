wrestling / News
WWE News: Gerald Brisco Jokes About Big Announcement, Finn Balor’s Side Plates Announced
September 17, 2020 | Posted by
– Gerald Brisco went to make his big announcement, but he didn’t quite end up getting to it. As you can see below, Brisco posted a video in which he went to reveal the big news that he’s been teasing and ended up stalling it out until he said his phone battery was about to die:
Here you guys go thanks please retweet #####Big announcement Wednesday ### pic.twitter.com/QsxQ8R3WEe
— Gerald BRISCO 🤼♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 17, 2020
No plans at this moment
— Gerald BRISCO 🤼♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 13, 2020
– WWE posted video of Finn Balor getting his custom sideplates installed on the NXT Championship:
