Gerald Brisco Recalls Pranks Involving Pat Patterson

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Gerald Brisco talked about the late Pat Patterson. You can check out some highlights below:

On his encounters with Patterson: “Bruce Prichard and Jim Ross, the four of us used to ride together down those long highways. We would start giving Pat so much grief, and he would give it back to us and everything. So, going down the road one time, we’re ribbing about different things of life, and the ribbing starts getting pretty steep. And Pat says, ‘Alright, dammit guys, at the next truck stop just let me off!’ And, of course, I have to be a smart-ass; I said, ‘Oh, truck stop, that’s where it all happens anyway,’ trying to get a rise out of him. So we pull up to the truck stop, and Pat jumped out of the damn car. We started going a little bit and all of a sudden, we look around and there’s Pat, man. Pat’s waving for us to come back. And we start backing up to pick us up and dropped his trousers and mooned us right there!

“But Pat was just a wonderful guy to travel with. One time, we’re leaving West Palm Beach, Florida, on Highway 60… out there’s nothing but rattlesnakes and alligators. We had a young Brian Blair in the car with us. Pat was his life partner Louie and they passed us. As they passed, Pat had just bought a new Lincoln. And bear in mind, sunroofs were a new thing in cars. So all of a sudden, we get up close to Pat, and he sticked his body, out of that moonroof, bends over and gives us a moon—a full-blown moon! So he was always ribbing, and that was the great thing about Pat: he never took himself too seriously or anything like that. He was just a really good guy.”

On what they did to get Brian Blair to moon them back: “We’re all laughing and everything; good time. Brian said, ‘We got to do something to get him back! We got to do something to get him back!’ So my brother Jack, who really wasn’t known as a ribber or anything. But Jack said, ‘Alright, Brian, what we’ll do is we’ll pass them, get in front of them. We’ll put you in the trunk, and as they’re coming up from the back, we’ll slow down.’ And Jack had this car — and I’ll keep saying these things, it was brand new, with trunk buttons you never had before. ‘So we’ll pop the trunk button, and you stick your butt out of the trunk there, because we didn’t have a moonroof. You stick your butt out and you just give them a full moon over Florida there.’ Okay, so in the meantime, we knew there was a Stuckey’s restaurant — those old places that people who traveled the road back then knew; Stuckey’s was everywhere. Nowadays, you never see them, but all the truckers would stop there to eat pecan pie, get breakfast, and all that stuff. So we knew that was coming up. So Brian said, ‘Yeah, yeah!’

“So we pull over, we get Brian in the trunk. Of course, we crank the music up; those speakers in the back are just kind of reverberating him out of the damn trunk. So we [yell], ‘Brian, you ready? Here comes Pat! Here comes Pat!’ ‘Oh, I’m ready! I’m ready! I’m ready! Please, please, let’s hurry! It’s hard breathing back there!’ So we say, ‘Alright, we’re going to slow down, and we’re going to come to a stop, Brian. When we come to a stop, make sure you’re ready. I’ll pop the trunk button, and you get up and you give Pat and Louie the biggest moon you’ve ever given in your life!’ ‘Oh, man, I can’t wait! I can’t wait!’ So we pulled up. ‘Alright, Brian, we’re here! We’re here, Brian, we’re there!’ So we backed up a little bit until we got real close to him. ‘Okay, I’m ready! I’m ready!’ ‘But are you ready, Brian? Were you ready?’ ‘I’m ready!’ One, two, three, we pop that trunk. ‘Alright, Brian!’ The trunk pops open; like an old Jack in the Box. Brian pops out, he’s got his pants around his ankles there, full moon. He moons, and he’s shaking his rear end and everything. Jack is honking the horn. All of a sudden, Brian turned around; we’re at the big picture window of the dining hall at Stuckey’s, the restaurant. Here are all these truckers in there, dying laughing! Of course, Brian jumped out of the trunk, starts coming towards the front, and as soon as they get close, Jack hits the gas, takes off! So Brian has his pants down around his ankles there. He’s running, he starts tripping, he’s rolling on the concrete, on the asphalt, all that. Some of the truckers are laughing their asses off. Here comes Pat and Louie pulling up, ‘What are you guys doing?’ And Brian’s trying to run, get in the car. Boy, he was cussing us out. He never forgot that thing. But it’s the greatest rib ever pulled on Brian Blair, all thanks to Pat Patterson.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.