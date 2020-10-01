wrestling / News
Gerald Brisco Teases and Fails to Deliver on His Big Announcement Again
– As previously reported, Gerald Brisco has been teasing a big announcement on what’s next for him after his release from WWE after working there for 36 years. Brisco shared another video on his so-called big announcement yesterday via Twitter. After plugging his merchandise on Pro Wrestling Tees, Brisco’s big announcement was interrupted yet again.
This time, Brisco was about to start saying where he’s going next, when he’s interrupted by an image and audio clip of AEW announcer Tony Schiavone yelling, “Fans! We’re out of time! We’ve gotta go! See you next week,” while the WCW Monday Nitro music plays in the background.
In short, there’s no big announcement coming from Gerald Brisco today. That is unless you consider ProWrestlingTees.com selling his merchandise a big announcement.
You waited patiently, and now here it is!#BriscosBigAnnouncement!!
Thank you Tony for making this happen!
PLEASE RETWEET & SPREAD MY HUGE NEWS!!!! pic.twitter.com/AKClBewOUt
— Gerald BRISCO 🤼♂️ (@Fgbrisco) October 1, 2020
