wrestling / News
Gerald Brisco Teases Possible Move to AEW: ‘I Truly Khan’t Wait to Tell You My Big News!’
– As previously reported, Gerald Brisco was set to make a big announcement last week, but he ended up stalling on the announcement after his phone battery died. He shared another tweet yesterday, which seemingly teased he might be heading to AEW.
Gerald Brisco wrote “Khan’t” instead of “can’t” in his tweet, possibly in reference to AEW President Tony Khan. He tweeted, “Oh gosh! We had some technical difficulties! I truly Khan’t wait to tell you my big news! Stay tuned WEDNESDAY NIGHT for my BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! What do you think it’s gonna be? #BriscosBigAnnouncement” You can view Brisco’s tweet below:
Oh gosh! We had some technical difficulties! I truly Khan't wait to tell you my big news! Stay tuned WEDNESDAY NIGHT for my BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! What do you think it's gonna be? 🤭🤷♂️#BriscosBigAnnouncement https://t.co/UZcmJeG5Wu
— Gerald BRISCO 🤼♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 22, 2020
As previously reported, Brisco was released by WWE earlier this month after 36 years with the company.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Thinks Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns Alliance Is ‘Very Cool’
- Jim Ross Discusses Bobby Heenan’s Legacy In Wrestling, What Today’s Generation Of Wrestlers Can Learn From Heenan
- Bruce Prichard On Chris Masters vs. Shawn Michaels At Unforgiven 2005, Why Masters Didn’t Accomplish More With WWE
- Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Adapted to the Crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006