Gerald Brisco Teases Possible Move to AEW: ‘I Truly Khan’t Wait to Tell You My Big News!’

– As previously reported, Gerald Brisco was set to make a big announcement last week, but he ended up stalling on the announcement after his phone battery died. He shared another tweet yesterday, which seemingly teased he might be heading to AEW.

Gerald Brisco wrote “Khan’t” instead of “can’t” in his tweet, possibly in reference to AEW President Tony Khan. He tweeted, “Oh gosh! We had some technical difficulties! I truly Khan’t wait to tell you my big news! Stay tuned WEDNESDAY NIGHT for my BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! What do you think it’s gonna be? #BriscosBigAnnouncement” You can view Brisco’s tweet below:

Oh gosh! We had some technical difficulties! I truly Khan't wait to tell you my big news! Stay tuned WEDNESDAY NIGHT for my BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! What do you think it's gonna be? 🤭🤷‍♂️#BriscosBigAnnouncement https://t.co/UZcmJeG5Wu — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 22, 2020

As previously reported, Brisco was released by WWE earlier this month after 36 years with the company.