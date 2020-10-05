Gerald Brisco Discusses His WWE Release, Being The Road Agent For The Kennel From Hell Match In 1999

As previously reported, longtime WWE employee Gerald Brisco was released by the company in September after originally being furloughed back in April. In a recent interview with The Tampa Bay Times, Gerald Brisco discussed being released by WWE.

“I’m okay with it,” Brisco said when asked about being let go by WWE. “The way I see it, I earned a break.”

In terms of his WWE career, Brisco gave some of the reasons why he enjoyed his road agent role, even with some of the unique matches. He specifically mentioned the Kennel From Hell Match between Big Boss Man and Al Snow in 1999.

“That one was a mess,” Brisco said. “But I knew it would be and that is why I took it. I always took the most difficult matches because I felt like my job was safe if it went wrong. I didn’t want someone else to get in trouble.”

Brisco went on to say that he wasn’t exactly sure what his next move would be. “I don’t want to drive my wife crazy,” he said. “I don’t know. Maybe watch more sports?” He also discussed potentially writing a book. “I do have a lot of stories to tell,” he said.

Brisco didn’t exactly commit to being retired, but he did mention how pleased he was with what he’s accomplished in his career.

“I’ve been around the world,” he said. “And I’ve gotten to help build the WWE into an empire from the ground floor. I’m good.”