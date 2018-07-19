Quantcast

 

GFW Alumnus Virgil Flynn Passes Away

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Virgil Flynn

– Independent wrestler and GFW alum Virgil Flynn has passed away from a stroke. The Going in Raw podcast posted to Twitter to announce that Flynn, who worked for promotions such as APW, Supreme Pro Wrestling, and Hoodslam, passed away at the age of thirty-three.

Flynn is perhaps best known for his run in Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling, where he debuted in July of 2015. He appeared at three tapings for the show and made it to the finals of the GFW NEXGEN Title Tournament. He held championships in All Pro Wrestling, Gold Rush Pro Wrestling, Hoodslam, North American Wrestling, Supreme Pro Wrestling, and BOTW during his career. At the time of his passing he was the BOTW West Coast Champion, a championship that he held for 494 days.

You can see a couple of reactions to his passing below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Flynn.

