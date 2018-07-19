GFW Alumnus Virgil Flynn Passes Away

– Independent wrestler and GFW alum Virgil Flynn has passed away from a stroke. The Going in Raw podcast posted to Twitter to announce that Flynn, who worked for promotions such as APW, Supreme Pro Wrestling, and Hoodslam, passed away at the age of thirty-three.

Flynn is perhaps best known for his run in Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling, where he debuted in July of 2015. He appeared at three tapings for the show and made it to the finals of the GFW NEXGEN Title Tournament. He held championships in All Pro Wrestling, Gold Rush Pro Wrestling, Hoodslam, North American Wrestling, Supreme Pro Wrestling, and BOTW during his career. At the time of his passing he was the BOTW West Coast Champion, a championship that he held for 494 days.

You can see a couple of reactions to his passing below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Flynn.

Our statement on the passing of Virgil Flynn. pic.twitter.com/aEswrHlfFI — Going In Raw Podcast (@REALGoingInRaw) July 19, 2018

All of us at @VF3Prod are devastated to learn that earlier today, @VirgilEFlynn suddenly passed away. We don’t know what this means for the future of @VF3Prod. Right now, our focus is the Flynn family and healing after this heartbreaking loss. Thank you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pTHkE69qA9 — Virgil Flynn III Productions (@VF3Prod) July 19, 2018

Very sad to learn of the passing of an incredible person and an incredible performer. My thoughts are with the family of Virgil Flynn III pic.twitter.com/8kiFlhu3A8 — Kevin Gill (@OGkevingill) July 19, 2018

We are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Virgil Flynn. Our hearts and thoughts are with his young family at this incredibly sad time. #RIP pic.twitter.com/OZlE8h2dSn — IMPACT UK & Ireland (@IMPACTonSPIKE) July 19, 2018

Prayers to the family of Virgil Flynn#RIP

Very stunned and shocked right now — Vinnie Massaro (@snoringelbow) July 19, 2018