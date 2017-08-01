GFW Announces Give Always For This Weekend’s Live Events

– GFW sent out the following regarding this weekend’s live events

Global Force Wrestling Announces Updates To Impact Live Events In New York On August 4-5, Including Rare, 5-Pack Trading Card Set

NASHVILLE – The first-ever five-pack trading card set released by Global Force Wrestling (GFW) will be distributed to all fans attending the Impact Live Event this Saturday, August 5, in New York City – and collecting insiders have already said that the set will be highly sought-after, extremely rare and hard-to-find.

Saturday’s Impact Live Event action will be held at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George, home of the Staten Island Yankees, starting at 6 p.m. ET, with the gates opening to the general public at 5 p.m. ET. An exclusive pre-show meet-and-greet with select talent kicks off at 4 p.m. ET for Price Level 1 and 2 ticket holders.

GFW officials announced today that the five-pack trading card set will include Bobby Lashley, EC3, “Cowboy” James Storm, Allie and unified GFW/Impact Tag Team Champions New York City’s Own The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz). All five cards will be must-have collectibles for wrestling fans, collecting insiders said.

The Impact Live Event tour kicks off in the New York Tri-State Area, the night prior – this Friday, August 4, at The Sports Arena in the town of St. James on Long Island, starting at 8 p.m. ET – marking the first-ever live events for the new-look GFW. The Friday night show also marks GFW’s Suffolk County Long Island debut. The pre-show VIP talent meet-and-greet for Price Level 1 and 2 ticket-holders starts at 6 p.m.

In addition, GFW officials confirmed that Lucha Libre AAA star John Hennigan (known as Johnny Mundo in Lucha Underground and formerly John Morrison in WWE) will compete at both shows in six-man Main Event match. Joining Hennigan as special guests for the New York live events are Taya Valkyrie, an international superstar who has shined in AAA, and Mexico’s own Drago. Both live events also feature GFW/Impact Wrestling mainstays, such as Lashley, EC3, Low-Ki, Cowboy James Storm, Unified GFW/Impact Knockouts Champion Sienna, Eli Drake, Eddie Edwards and many more.

“We are excited for the Impact Live Events this Friday and Saturday in the New York City area,” said Jeff Jarrett, GFW Chief Creative Officer. “I know the fans will be very excited to see the GFW stars in New York and also stars from around the world, including Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Crash Lucha, plus local independent promotions. These Impact Live Events will truly be global events.”

The Impact Live Events in New York will also feature Impact Grand Champion Moose, reigning X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, and others, including Trevor Lee, Braxton Sutter, Mario Bokara, Fallah Bahh, New York’s own KM, and more live in action.

Ticket Information:

To purchase tickets in advance for either Impact Live Event in New York this weekend go to:

For Friday, August 4 Long Island, NY, tickets start at $30 and are available at www.thesportsarena.net or at The Sports Arena Box Office.

For Saturday, August 5 Staten Island, NY, tickets start at $25 and are available at www.siyanks.com or at The Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George Box Office.