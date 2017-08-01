GFW News: GFW Not Commenting on Alberto El Patron Suspension, New Videos Released

– PWinsider.com reached out to GFW and asked why GFW champion Alberto el Patron is still officially suspended by the company and what was GFW’s response to the Broken Hardy-related trademarks being initially turned down by the USTPO. GFW’s response was…

“We have no comment on the Alberto or trademark situations.”

