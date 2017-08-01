 

GFW News: GFW Not Commenting on Alberto El Patron Suspension, New Videos Released

August 1, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Alberto El Patron

PWinsider.com reached out to GFW and asked why GFW champion Alberto el Patron is still officially suspended by the company and what was GFW’s response to the Broken Hardy-related trademarks being initially turned down by the USTPO. GFW’s response was…

“We have no comment on the Alberto or trademark situations.”

– GFW released the following videos, looking at the GFW Amped series, Sienna talking about the return of live events and The Rundown with McKenzie Mitchell…




