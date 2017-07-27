wrestling / News
GFW News: New TV Taping Dates Added, Lineup For August 4th Live Event
– GFW has added two more dates to their scheduled August tapings in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The company will now tape from August 18th through the 22nd.
– Here is the updated lineup for the August 4th live event in St. James, Long Island…
* James Storm & Moose & John Hennigan vs. Lashley & Eli Drake & EC3
* Taya vs. Allie vs. Sienna
* Eddie Edwards vs. Low Ki vs. Drago
* KM vs. Braxton Sutter
* LAX vs. Mario Bokara & Fallah Bah
* Sonjay Dutt vs. Trevor Lee
* Pat Buck & Bryce Donovan vs. Johnny Clash & Max Caster – Create-A-Pro Showcase match
The August 5th Staten Island Yankees Stadium lineup features:
* James Storm & Eddie Edwards & John Hennigan vs. Lashley & Low Ki & EC3
* Taya vs. Allie vs. Sienna
* Eddie Edwards vs. Low Ki vs. Drago
* KM vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Fallah Bah
* LAX vs. Sonjay Dutt & Drago
* Mario Bokara vs. Trevor Lee
* Pat Buck & Dan Maff & Anthony Bowens vs. The Heavenly Bodies – Create-A-Pro Showcase match
Credit: PWinsider.com