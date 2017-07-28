GFW News: Update on Braun Strowman/Karen Jarrett Bar Argument, Gail Kim Photo Shoot Video

– Yesterday it was reported that there was an alleged situation between GFW’s Karen Jarrett and WWE’s Braun Strowman at a Nashville bar back on the July 17th.

PWinsider.com reports that witnesses say that the altercation was “a drunken conversation between two drunk people in a bar that got loud, nothing more.”

The original report of the incident, according to those at the bar: Karen Jarrett approached Braun Strowman at the bar, and commented that Braun was one of her son’s favorite wrestlers and asked for an autograph for her son. Strowman was reportedly rude to Karen (it’s believed that Strowman had no idea who she was) and may have sworn at her. This turned into a scene at the bar as Karen immediately “cut a major loud promo” on Strowman for blowing her off.

Karen then reportedly yelled at Braun, mentioning that she was going to tell her son’s father (Raw General Manager Kurt Angle) about what happened. Strowman then said he would sign the autograph, begging Karen not to tell Kurt or anyone else. Strowman allegedly apologized, but Karen said she was still going to tell Kurt, which led to Braun saying he would get on his knees and beg her not to. Strowman did end up getting on his knees in front of a lot of wrestlers from WWE and begged her not to, and she basically said something like now you’re acting like that because you found out that Kurt Angle is the father of her son.

