GFW News: Stars Visit Camp Boggy Creek, New #InsideOut Videos With Bruce Prichard and Karen Jarrett

– The Orlando Sentinel recently published a new article on Global Force Wrestling and GFW stars’ recent visit to Camp Boggy Creek.

– GFW released a new #InsideOut video with Bruce Prichard, where he discusses Trevor Lee still holding the physical X-Division title, Alberto El Patron and his issues with LAX. You can check out the new video below.

– Here’s another #InsideOut video for GFW released this week featuring Karen Jarrett, who has been in the news recently revolving around a rumored incident involving WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.. Jarrett discusses the involvement of KM in the Last Knockouts Standing match and how she cost Rosemary the GFW Knockouts title. Jarrett says the issue will be taken care of, and you can check out that video in the player below.