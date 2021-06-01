Gia Miller Signs New Deal With Impact Wrestling

Gia Miller will be with Impact Wrestling for quite a while still, signing a new deal with the company. Miller, who co-hosts Before the Impact and does backstage interviews on the main show, announced on Twitter that she’s re-upped for three years.

Miller made her debut with Impact in April of last year. She wrote on Twitter:

“This time last year I wasn’t sure what my future looked like with @IMPACTWRESTLING Now, I know what the next 3 years looks like! Thank you to everyone that supports and believes in me. Thank you to the fans for accepting me. Thank you to Impact for the vote of confidence.”