wrestling / News
Gia Miller Signs New Deal With Impact Wrestling
Gia Miller will be with Impact Wrestling for quite a while still, signing a new deal with the company. Miller, who co-hosts Before the Impact and does backstage interviews on the main show, announced on Twitter that she’s re-upped for three years.
Miller made her debut with Impact in April of last year. She wrote on Twitter:
“This time last year I wasn’t sure what my future looked like with @IMPACTWRESTLING
Now, I know what the next 3 years looks like! Thank you to everyone that supports and believes in me. Thank you to the fans for accepting me. Thank you to Impact for the vote of confidence.”
This time last year I wasn’t sure what my future looked like with @IMPACTWRESTLING
Now, I know what the next 3 years looks like! Thank you to everyone that supports and believes in me. Thank you to the fans for accepting me. Thank you to Impact for the vote of confidence.💕✨ pic.twitter.com/WqrGKbMaNR
— Mean Gia // G L A M✨ (@MeanGiaMiller) May 31, 2021