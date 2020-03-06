Gia Scott Added To ROH Women’s World Title Tournament

– Gia Scott is the latest addition to the ROH Women’s World Title tournament. The 16-woman tournament is set to begin on April 24. Scott is the 12th participant named to the tournament.

From ROH:

Gia Scott may not have the experience or name recognition of many of the competitors in the Ring of Honor Women’s World Title tournament, but she certainly doesn’t lack confidence or talent.

Scott, who refers to herself as “The Greatest Damn Woman” and has stood out at the ROH Dojo and on Future of Honor shows, is one of 16 competitors in the tournament to crown a new women’s champion in ROH. The tournament kicks off with eight first-round matches at Quest For Gold in Philadelphia on April 24.

Although she has only been wrestling for two years, the 21-year-old Scott has dominated the women’s division in MCW (Maryland Championship Wrestling), an ROH affiliate and one of the top independent promotions in pro wrestling. Scott is the current and three-time holder of the MCW Women’s Title.

Scott clearly has all the attributes to be a future star in the sport. In the ROH Women’s World Title tournament, “The Greatest Damn Woman” will be out to prove that the future has arrived.

