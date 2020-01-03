GiantBomb.com Journalist Leaving To Work As WWE Podcast Producer

Giantbomb.com writer and wrestling fan Dan Rycert announced that he will leave the CBS Interactive website to become a producer for WWE’s podcasts. Specifically, he will produce the New Day’s “Feel the Power” podcast.

Kofi Kingston previously revealed the news in an interview with Newsweek. He said: “It’s a little bit of both. We had a producer, which was Emilio Sparks, but it’s now Dan Ryckert going forward. They’ll give us a sheet, almost like a guide, and we sometimes go off that and other times we don’t and just kinda go off on our own. That’s why it feels so natural because it’s just us talking. I think eventually down the line we’ll open it up and have people send us questions and topics they want to hear [us] discuss, and we’ll be more than happy to discuss it. But it’s like a skeleton and then we go from there.”

You can see more highlights from that Kofi interview here.