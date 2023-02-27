wrestling / News
Gigi Dolan To Speak, More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new segment and more matches for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced a promo segment with Gigi Dolan, Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez, and Indus Sher vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs for Tuesday’s episode.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. TBD
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate
* Zoey Stark vs. Meiko Satomura
* Indus Sher vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs
* Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez
* Gigi Dolin to speak
THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT
🤔 We hear from @gigidolin_wwe after her return last week
🤙 @SolRucaWWE goes one-on-one with @elektralopezwwe
👊 Josh Briggs & @BrooksJensenWWE battle it out with #IndusSher
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/s3sSkHIW2u
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 26, 2023
