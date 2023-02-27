wrestling / News

Gigi Dolan To Speak, More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

February 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a new segment and more matches for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced a promo segment with Gigi Dolan, Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez, and Indus Sher vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs for Tuesday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. TBD
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate
* Zoey Stark vs. Meiko Satomura
* Indus Sher vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs
* Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez
* Gigi Dolin to speak

