Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade Dismiss Narrative That They ‘Didn’t Work Hard Enough’ in NXT

As previously reported, WWE released over fifteen talents this past weekend, including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Gallus and more. Two of those talents, Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade, spoke out against a narrative that they didn’t work hard enough in NXT.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that ‘many’ of the releases from NXT were people who were perceived as ‘not working hard in training’.

He added: “And if you don’t work hard in training, there’s so many people who do. And at this point, if the feeling is you’re not working hard in training – I saw the term ‘lazy’ – the ones who are lazy are gonna be gone, and the ones who didn’t stand out are gonna be gone.”

In response to the quote circulating on social media, Dolin wrote: “When I wasn’t traveling to work for either of the two companies I was working for, I trained very hard 3-4 days a week, bumping my ass off and doing cardio drills with one of the best/toughest coaches I’ve worked with. And worked out every single day. With live events every other weekend. So yeah I don’t wanna hear this lol. The way my body feels says otherwise.”

Jade added: “This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after “strength and conditioning” that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans 🙂 crazy!”

