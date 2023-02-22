wrestling / News

Gigi Dolin Returned On Last Night’s WWE NXT To Get Revenge on Jacy Jayne

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT GiGi Dolin Image Credit: WWE

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Gigi Dolin made her return to get revenge on Jacy Jayne, who turned on her weeks ago. Jayne was in a match with Indi Hartwell when Dolin attacked. The two then brawled to the backstage area.

