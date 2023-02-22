wrestling / News
Gigi Dolin Returned On Last Night’s WWE NXT To Get Revenge on Jacy Jayne
February 22, 2023
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Gigi Dolin made her return to get revenge on Jacy Jayne, who turned on her weeks ago. Jayne was in a match with Indi Hartwell when Dolin attacked. The two then brawled to the backstage area.
GIGI DOLIN IS BACK!!!@gigidolin_wwe is unleashed and is taking out @jacyjaynewwe 😱😱😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/31PgwvNRdw
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2023
