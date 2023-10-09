Gigi Dolin Comments On Her Time As Part of Toxic Attraction

In an interview with Drinks with Johnny (via Post Wrestling, Gigi Dolin spoke about her time as part of the NXT faction Toxic Attraction and their brief appearance on the main roster. The group included Dolin, Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose. Here are highlights:

On her favorite memories as part of Toxic Attraction: “I loved doing that stuff, all of the stuff we did as a group with Toxic Attraction was really cool. We had a lot of fun, and we did the off-site thing for Halloween Havoc where we went to the haunted house and Mandy (Rose) had the match with Alba Fyre in the haunted house. We were there till like 3 in the morning shooting that. But, it was like the best thing ever. Just getting to have wrestling in a haunted house, that was, obviously, you get why I would like that (she smiled). But that probably was the most fun I’ve had since I was working here was getting to do that even though we were there super late and it was really cold that night randomly for Florida but, all the stuff we did with Toxic was awesome. Just getting to arrive to SmackDown as Toxic Attraction with my tag team partner and getting to have, like you said, the Toxic Lounge, it’s pretty cool and it makes you feel — I don’t know. You feel really cool. You’re sitting up there just watching matches from your couch. It’s cool.”

On their main roster debuts: “That’s what you watch growing up, SmackDown and Raw are the two shows that I watched growing up, it’s what my brother watched growing up so being able to have my name attached to the brand SmackDown, that was the coolest thing. My brother was super hyped for that too. He watches all my stuff but, I don’t know, so NXT, when I was a kid, a fan, NXT wasn’t really a third brand at that time. It wasn’t what it is today so, I never watched NXT. It was always SmackDown and Raw, so, the goal now is to do Monday Night Raw so I can get that off my bucket list.”

On meeting The Undertaker: “So, Undertaker’s mine and my brother’s favorite wrestler of all-time, we love him to death. Even my dad’s favorite wrestler. First time I get to meet The Undertaker, I was at a — where were we at? I think we were at a Special Olympics event and we were up in a little suite area just by ourselves and I went up to meet this man and I just started balling my eyes out and I couldn’t get words out and they’re just trying to explain to him that he’s my favorite wrestler and I’m just sobbing and yeah, that was my first for The Undertaker and then the next day, he saw me at the Performance Center and tried to come up to me and create small talk with me and then I continued to say something just dumb and awkward and I’m pretty sure The Undertaker thinks I’m a big idiot now so, that’s my Undertaker story. I don’t think so (I’ve run into him since then). I think that was the last time I saw him. I’m pretty sure after I was crying, introducing myself to him, I’m pretty sure Shawn (Michaels) was in the corner laughing, because Shawn knew I was a huge fan of Undertaker and I’m pretty sure he was laughing at me while I was sobbing and embarrassing myself, meeting The Undertaker.”