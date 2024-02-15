Gigi Dolin vs. Izzi Dame Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Gigi Dolin faces Izzi Dame in singles action. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Gigi Dolin vs. Izzi Dame

* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

Dolin and Dame to throw down on NXT Level Up

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Gigi Dolin and Izzi Dame colliding in a spirited main event, as well as Brooks Jensen tangling with the debuting Je’Von Evans.

Ever since aligning with the conniving Kiana James, Dame has seen her career soar to new heights, as the deadly new duo has won each of their tag bouts on NXT Level Up.

Dame now seeks what would arguably represent the biggest victory of her young career against Dolin, a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion who is 3-0 on NXT Level Up after posting wins against Jaida Parker, Stevie Turner and Tatum Paxley.

Additionally, the hard-hitting Jensen has won three of his last four singles bouts and looks to keep rolling against Evans, an intriguing and flashy newcomer who will be competing in his first match.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.