Gigi Dolin and Zachary Wentz Announce Engagement

In a post on Instagram, WWE’s Gigi Dolin announced that she is officially engaged to Impact Wrestling’s Zachary Wentz. She wrote:

“Disney Wish Cruise: Halloween On The High Seas Part One —-️—-

This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. Sorry, not sorry, I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. And for me it’s filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life.

I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @zacharywentzofficial over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting –) There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human. Now it’s time to take on the world because “Adventure is out there!” Stay tuned for part two and three. —— Happy Halloween!”