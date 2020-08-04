Gina Carano Wants to Attend WWE Event After Raw Segment, Sasha Banks & Shayna Baszler Respond

Gina Carano appreciated the Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler segment on Raw, and is feeling inspired to potentially show up at an event. The former MMA fighter-turned-actress posted to her Twitter account after the segment on last night’s show, which saw Baszler floor Banks with a punch. Carano shared the WWE Universe Twitter account of the clip and said “And just like that I want to attend my first [WWE] event,” praising Banks and Baszler as “two of my favorites.”

That brought a response from Banks, who said that “just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too… you wouldn’t last in my Universe but you’re welcome to try.” Carano replied with a GIF suggesting she’s not looking for a confrontation. Meanwhile, Baszler said Carano was “One of my fave Star Wars characters,” referencing Carano’s work in The Mandalorian:

And just like that I want to attend my first @WWEUniverse event.. @SashaBanksWWE & @QoSBaszler 💙💜💙 two of my favorites. https://t.co/2SbwIkLjAC — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020

And just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too… you wouldn’t last in my Universe but you’re welcome to try 😈 #2BeltzBanks https://t.co/vqjaB3OKb8 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 4, 2020