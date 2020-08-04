wrestling / News

Gina Carano Wants to Attend WWE Event After Raw Segment, Sasha Banks & Shayna Baszler Respond

August 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gina Carano

Gina Carano appreciated the Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler segment on Raw, and is feeling inspired to potentially show up at an event. The former MMA fighter-turned-actress posted to her Twitter account after the segment on last night’s show, which saw Baszler floor Banks with a punch. Carano shared the WWE Universe Twitter account of the clip and said “And just like that I want to attend my first [WWE] event,” praising Banks and Baszler as “two of my favorites.”

That brought a response from Banks, who said that “just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too… you wouldn’t last in my Universe but you’re welcome to try.” Carano replied with a GIF suggesting she’s not looking for a confrontation. Meanwhile, Baszler said Carano was “One of my fave Star Wars characters,” referencing Carano’s work in The Mandalorian:

