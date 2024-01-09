Giovanni Vinci Confirmed Out of Action After Last Week’s WWE Raw Injury

Giovanni Vinci will be out of action for a while following his injury on last week’s WWE Raw. As previously reported, officials stopped the match on last week’s Raw between The New Day and Imperium after Vinci was hit hard with a dropkick to the head coming off the second rope.

On tonight’s show, Michael Cole said that Vinci will be out for “a number of weeks” as a result of the injury. Further details were not provided.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Vinci for a quick and full recovery.